Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $5.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $15,239,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 40,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $249,000 and have sold 19,769,939 shares valued at $41,043,022. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.