Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 143,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,335,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

