VIMworld Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and $394,112.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 976.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.52 or 0.11541280 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,018.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.