Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

VIRX opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,933 in the last three months. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

