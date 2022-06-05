Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $5.74 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.