Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $5.74 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

