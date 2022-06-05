VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZIO. Guggenheim lowered their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,050,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,844,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,325 shares of company stock worth $1,282,914 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZIO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 282,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

