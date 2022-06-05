Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 592,600 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Voice Assist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSST)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voice Assist (VSST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.