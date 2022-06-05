Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $18.33 Average PT from Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 227,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,201. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.27 million, a P/E ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.