Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.14 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.