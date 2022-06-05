WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on WKME. Barclays reduced their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WalkMe by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 153,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

