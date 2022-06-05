Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 377,885 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $133,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,122,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,124 shares of company stock worth $31,128,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

WMT stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

