Wanchain Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $41.75 million and $906,755.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00082203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00253876 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

