Weber Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

WEBR stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.25.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weber will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Weber by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

