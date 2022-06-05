Wedbush Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $82.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.56.

Shares of PVH opened at $71.96 on Thursday. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,369,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PVH by 102.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PVH by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in PVH by 9.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

