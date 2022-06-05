Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $26.00 at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $143,502,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after buying an additional 2,186,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

