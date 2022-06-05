Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $26.00 at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $64.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $143,502,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after buying an additional 2,186,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
