Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $110.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Shares of AMBA opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ambarella by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after buying an additional 194,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

