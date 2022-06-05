Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

