Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,476 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

