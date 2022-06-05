Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

