Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after buying an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $101.74 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.63.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.16.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

