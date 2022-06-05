Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 95,894 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,279 shares of company stock worth $2,294,139. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

