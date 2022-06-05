Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.69.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

