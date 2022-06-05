Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,272 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

