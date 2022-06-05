WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.36.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $170.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.96. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $208.38. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEX by 78.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 65.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,995,000 after buying an additional 42,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.