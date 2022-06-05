Wing Finance Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00014114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00452580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00433185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,675 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

