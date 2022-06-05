Wolfe Research Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. FOX has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

