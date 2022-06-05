Woodcoin Market Cap Reaches $35.43 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00014729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $35.43 million and approximately $394,040.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,940.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.11 or 0.06038993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00210350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00629965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.00633084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00073284 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.