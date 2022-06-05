WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$172.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WSP. Raymond James dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$183.85.
Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$146.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$149.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$163.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$187.94.
WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.