WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$172.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSP. Raymond James dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$183.85.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$146.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$149.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$163.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

