WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$185.00 at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$183.85.

TSE WSP opened at C$146.67 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$130.65 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.53.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

