yAxis (YAXIS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $338.00

yAxis (YAXIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. yAxis has a total market cap of $34,633.57 and approximately $338.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 439.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.57 or 0.06714165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00444755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031376 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000271 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.