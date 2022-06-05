Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $68.53 million and $8.76 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 311.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.80 or 0.05112220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00443552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031514 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,842 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.