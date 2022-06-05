YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

YPF stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

