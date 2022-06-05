Zacks: Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 109.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

