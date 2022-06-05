Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $943.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) to announce $943.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $956.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $933.40 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $860.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,923 shares of company stock valued at $551,388. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 609,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

