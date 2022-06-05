Zacks: Analysts Expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) will post sales of $58.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.77 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Ring Energy reported sales of $47.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year sales of $240.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.46 million to $254.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE REI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 1,744,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.86. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Ring Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

