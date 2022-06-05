Zacks: Analysts Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $63.00 million. WM Technology reported sales of $46.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $259.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $260.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $338.56 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $350.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

MAPS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 698,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,162. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $809.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.

In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,254.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,652 shares of company stock worth $490,396.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

