Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,436,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 148,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 129,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,035,000 after buying an additional 120,501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.01. 349,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,345. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

