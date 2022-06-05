Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,100 shares of company stock worth $10,171,538 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,109,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.21. 539,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

