Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of CATY opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

