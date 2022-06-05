Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 1,995.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SOLO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 664,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,463. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,950,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 774,852 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth $857,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 257,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

