Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,998.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,484,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

