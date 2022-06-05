Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

OSPN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,616,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneSpan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in OneSpan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,312,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 512,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,139. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

