Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BSGM opened at $0.92 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,535.04% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSig Technologies (Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.