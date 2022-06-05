Zacks Investment Research Lowers OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OBIIF stock opened at $143.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average of $165.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.50. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $191.50.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

