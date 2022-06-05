Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of PNFP opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $73.60 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

