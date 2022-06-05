Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $405.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 661,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 87.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 225.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

