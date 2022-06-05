Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Atento alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE ATTO opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Atento has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period.

Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.