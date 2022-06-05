Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

OSCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Oscar Health by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

