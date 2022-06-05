Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) to “Hold”

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNLX. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.83. Renalytix has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,667.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renalytix will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

