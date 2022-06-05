Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €48.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.07 ($78.57).

ZAL opened at €35.22 ($37.87) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.87 and a 200-day moving average of €56.38. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($53.61).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

